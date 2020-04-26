Film experts recommend movies for this quarantine

Share it:

Surely you have heard or read various recommendations on what to see in these days of quarantine. Sometimes it is difficult to decide which of the suggestions you receive is the one that you will enjoy in a good night of home theater and more these days that you cannot get out of the preventive quarantine due to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

In order to provide you with an interesting and practical guide to feature films that you cannot miss, the following are the tape options that the cinema experts have recommended. But who are those experts? …

The experts. Who is more expert in cinema than those who do, that is, the directors of successful films that have achieved national or international recognition.



Examples are filmmakers, such as the Mexican director, screenwriter, producer and novelist, winner of the Goya Prize, the Oscar and the Golden Globe, Guillermo Del Toro; Wes Anderson, American screenwriter, actor, and film producer behind movies

The Royal Tenenbaums and

The Grand Hotel Budapest; Arturo Castro Godoy, Argentine creator of

Air; and American director and producer Steven Spielberg gave the audience some film options.









BIRDMAN (2014). Searchlight Pictures studio shared a list of recommendations that includes the suggestion of Guillermo del Toro, who chose to suggest Birdman, a film by another Mexican creator, Alejandro González Iñárritu.









"This film is not only beautiful, inventive and vital, it is the very essence of cinema: staging, sound and emotions, rhythm, resolved in a perfect parable, a perfect song," was the description that the creator of The shape of the water and The Pan's Labyrinth gave about Birdman.

The film is about an old-fashioned actor, who triumphed in the past as a superhero and tries to regain lost glory by putting on a Broadway play.

BEVERLY HILLS SUBURBS (1998). Filmmaker Wes Anderson recommended three films, the first of which is Beverly Hills Suburbs, directed by Tamara Jenkins.









The film takes place in 1976, when a sensual young Jewish woman appeals to her liberal cousin as her guide in the problems of adolescence. The cast includes Natasha Lyonne, Marisa Tomei, Alan Arkin, David Krumholtz, and Kevin Corrigan.

AWAKENING TO LIFE (2001). Wes Anderson's second recommendation is this American animated film directed by Richard Linklater.









It stands out in it that it was filmed using the rotoscopy technique and completely in digital video, to be later edited by a group of artists through the use of computers. The plot includes a young man who is in a permanent state of lucid dream.

DOM HEMINGWAY (2013). Anderson's third suggestion is this UK production, directed by Richard Shepard. Jude Law, like Dom Hemingway, is a skillful and arrogant box robber, a smart and disturbed guy who is bursting with exultant energy.









After 12 years in prison he returns to the streets of London ready to collect what he is owed for keeping his mouth shut and not betraying his boss, Mr. Fontaine (Demián Bichir). Dom tries to regain contact with his daughter from whom he has distanced himself, but soon finds himself immersed in a type of life he knows.

THE LONG NIGHT OF FRANCISCO SANCTIS (2016). Arturo Castro Godoy recommended this Argentine drama directed and produced by Francisco Márquez and Andrea Testa.









The script based on the eponymous book by Humberto Costantini, addresses the story of Francisco Sanctis receives a call from an old friend. She explains that two friends of hers are going to be kidnapped that night by men from the military dictatorship. Francisco must decide if he risks his life and the tranquility of his family by undertaking an act of altruism and saving two strangers.

THE WIZARD OF OZ (1939). The American Film Institute invited celebrities to share their recommendations, including that of filmmaker Steven Spielberg.









The director of the tapes Indiana Jones, Shark and ETrecommended The Wizard of Oz, the 1939 tape directed by Víctor Fleming and starring Judy Garland. In the story, a tornado takes a girl from Kansas to the magical world of Oz, where she and three friends go to the Emerald City.