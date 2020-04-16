 Filling the Thanos gap: Theories and ideas

Share it:

Six years passed from the first look of the Crazy Titan, Thanos, until we saw him in full action in Avengers: Infinity War, last year we saw its more than possible end (never say never) and the question that all the followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are asking ourselves is … Now what?

And it is that, despite knowing the calendar of the long-awaited Phase Four and even projects underway for Phase Five ?, there is no official word of who will be the great villain to long for and fear for the next few years. Although that does not prevent many of us from having theories joining several seemingly loose threads or directly dreams that we only hope will come true. Next I want to share with you a list of possible options to fill the gap left by the purple villain.

Ultron:

Starting with the least likely because, among other things, he has already been used and eliminated by the most powerful heroes on Earth, but, he is a villain who could use a second round and a better treatment on the big screen, it is also frankly easy to recover at the level of history. An off-line backup found by some poor devil (or not so poor), in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" we could see parts of “sub-ultrons” that could be reactivated at any time, even in Avengers: Endgame The Mind Gem, from which the killer robot's AI originated, haunted the Avengers Labs in 2023 and could have sneaked in as a computer virus.

I know, each theory crazier than the last but it doesn't hurt to have the choice and although maybe not as the next big villain, I personally would love to see the character again against a New / Young Avengers.

Magus:

Adam Warlock's evil version of the future is also unlikely as there have been few moments leading up to their meeting. But he is a villain with whom, in the pages of the comics, The Avengers have had more than just a hard time to the point that "the infinity war" was against him instead of the aforementioned Titan.

The only clue we have about his possible existence at the UCM is that we know that his "best self" is being incubated by the sovereign race but even from him we know little more than that … Could there be a duality in said incubation? Perhaps the guardians face Adam himself and so at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3" plant the "evil twin" for the future big cross-over? Or maybe he stays the occasional villain for Star-Lord and Company's upcoming space adventure. Either way I hope to see an adaptation of the villain in the growing universe of Marvel.

Supreme Intelligence and the Kree Empire:

Again, something we've already seen, this time thanks especially to Captain Marvel. Since this entity can personify various aspects, we have the possibility of seeing old faces for each hero who faces them at different times, seeing a new casting for a more permanent version or even getting to see a version closer to that of the comics.

It may fit for several already established reasons: Carol left Yon-Rogg alive and free to return to Hala almost declaring war on the Kree's Supreme Intelligence virtually practically securing their return, on the other hand the last time we saw Nick Fury was on a spaceship accompanied by a crew of Skrulls, deadly enemies of the Kree.

It could also be very beneficial for the future since they are also responsible for the creation of the Inhumans in the comics, (and in the MCU it also depends on how canonical we consider SHIELD Agents and the Inhumans series itself) and with Ms. Marvel's series confirmed for Disney + they may be responsible for a new wave of earth fog on Earth in the near future.

Galactus:

Although there are very few or no clues in the universe established about his arrival the deal with FOX last year and the official announcement that the new version of the Fantastic 4 is being worked on, it is more than likely that the world-eater is on the prowl .

It is a logical move since Galactus may, arguably, be one of the most recognizable “ultimate villains” for the public and one that they can long for for years, on the other hand if they want to keep doing an event bigger than the last, no I can think of a better antagonist than one of the largest beings in the universe. In addition, bringing a cosmic entity invites more and in turn we could end up enjoying characters like "Beyonder" or the "Living Court" in the next great Marvel film event.

Kang the Conqueror:

Here is the most viable option for the next great enemy of the Avengers and other groups. Like Galactus, the character has recently been retrieved and ready to use and is another of the relatively well-known faces to prepare a confrontation during another long round of movies.

It would not be so far-fetched to pose the conqueror at this point. Time travel has just been established in the universe and Kang is a inveterate time traveler of the XXX century, in addition to the three seconds that we saw Loki in that trailer of the superbowl, his prison jumpsuit indicated that he would have had problems with the "TVA" or "Time Variance Authority", something like the time police, with which in the comic book pages the villain has had some brush … Perhaps this 2012 version of Loki finds help to get out of jail in the conqueror and return to the timeline we know again as a villain serving a greater entity? It is one of the many theories that sound for the villain, which as I mentioned before, is the one with the most ballots currently to fill the gap of Thanos.

Who would you like to see as the next great villain of the UCM? Have I forgotten any name that you create? Or one that you over?