Fight Online: Guy drives 5,000km and kills a Call of Duty streamer

At 5:53 am on Tuesday 18 August, Matthew Thane, an 18-year-old Twitch streamer who is particularly tied to Call of Duty, he was murdered with a gunshot while he was at his home in Green Meadow Lane, a town in Denton County, Texas.

The police, who arrived on the spot after reporting the neighbors, started the reconstruction of the dynamics of an act that was immediately described as “not random”, and kicked off the search for the perpetrator of the crime, who according to witnesses was wearing jeans and a black helmet. The suspect, a 23-year-old boy, was found by a SWAT team on the night of the next day in Pleasanton, Bay Area, California. almost 2,700 km away: the agents could not ask him any questions, since the 23 year old took his own life as they tried to convince him to leave the house. The evidence found on his cell phone, however, has overwhelmingly linked him to the murder, which would have accrued as a result of an online fight. According to a Bay Area police officer, the killer lit a propane tank to induce Thane out of his home, and then shoot him.

According to the investigation, the perpetrator of the crime would have covered more than 5,000 kilometers in total (Pleasanton to Green Meadow Lane, and back) in a time window of approximately 72 hours. The night before his death, Matthew Thane was live on Twitch – where he is known as Japan, or JPN – while playing Call of Duty. More detailed information on the relationship between the two young people and the nature of the quarrel that then led to this unfortunate murder-suicide case is not known at the moment.

Thane’s family started a fundraiser on GoFundMe, introduced by the following words: “Matthew never failed to make people smile and brighten their day. He was a truly one of a kind character.”. The campaign, aimed at raising funds for the funeral and commemorations, has raised over $ 25,000 since it opened on August 18, thanks to contributions from 447 donors.