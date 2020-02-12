Fight Night and the nextgen: EA assesses the return of the boxing series on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Share it:

On the basis of the latest rumors from EA, the leaders of the American gaming giant would be seriously considering the return of the historic series of Fight Night.

During an interview with ThaBoxingVoice, the English boxing promoter Eddie Hearn he stated that he had been contacted by the representatives of Electronic Arts and had received confirmation from them "be watching the return of Fight Night", without adding further details on theeffective restart of the series or on the possible development timescales of the new video game, for which it will be necessary to wait until the arrival of the next generation consoles.

Despite the growth in popularity of MMA to the detriment of boxing, EA would therefore be re-evaluating its position: to those who follow us, we remember that the Fight Night franchise has been on hiatus since 2013, with the entire development team of the last chapter of the series, Fight Night Champion, "hijacked" on UFC.

During the last meeting with shareholders, EA executives illustrated theirs nextgen vision declaring that on PS5 and Xbox Series X there will be shocking games, thanks to the computational power of the two platforms of Sony and Microsoft.