Fight fight! Lucía Méndez says that a woman envies her … stoned for Vero Castro?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lucía Méndez launched the presentation of her fragrance “VIVE”, a specialized pheromone lotion for men.

In the presentation of his fragrance, Méndez said that despite his career has been full of success and is one of the most admired figures in Mexico and Latin America, there is a person who is very envious.

"The obstacles have always been detractors, always if you notice when I do something because there are always boots that have no name, no followers."

Méndez and his team of lawyers already have the person they believe is behind all these attacks:

"They attack me, they tell me everything and we already have it very analyzed my lawyers and I already have it very analyzed that it is someone who does not like much that I do well and somehow the attacks come."

Although Lucia did not want to go into details or give names, she clarified that this is a person who has made many attacks for years, but preferred not to reveal names.

Of course, fans immediately began to speculate that the woman who "takes green hair" to the actress would be Veronica Castro.

The only bad thing in my career because in everything else I have done very well, I can not say names, but it is a person and yes it is a woman who is always with boots is always the same. I don't want to say names, nothing. ”

You may also be interested: Gollum, squid and Michael Jackson; This is how Niurka compared Ninel Conde, Liz Vega and Lucía Méndez