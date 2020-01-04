Fight fight Fight; Vanessa Guzmán and Irina Baeva face on Instagram

The conflict between Vanessa Guzmán and Irina Baeva It seems to have no end, since although they both share a screen on the soap opera Single with Daughters, it seems that they are not willing to be so shared with Gabriel Soto.

For a few months now, Guzman I would have published a tweet where he supposedly called "robamaridos" Baeva. However, the Mexican ruled out that she did it and even blamed that attack on a false account.

It should be noted that it is not the first time that Vanessa Y Gabriel They appear together in a soap opera. It had already happened that he was part of the children's soap opera Angel Face in the year 2000

Given this, the actress shared a fragment where the couple of Baeva He is in a hospital bed.

However, the artist originally from Russia She did not remain silent, so she responded through her Stories section on her Instagram account, where she posted an image of her accompanied by a devastating phrase.

When you see your crush talking to another, ”Irina decided to write.

