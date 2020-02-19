TV Shows

Fight fight! Contestants of the "Exatlon" are physically added (VIDEO)

February 19, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

Exatlon It is one of the programs with more followers in Mexico, due to the adrenaline and challenges to which the participants are subjected, and the advance of the next chapter caused great emotion among the fans.

Today's broadcast promises great emotions, since in the little video you can see how athletes face physically several timesduring the competition of Exaball.

Since the beginning of this season there has been an intense rivalry between Famous Y Contenders, which has been increasing at every moment.

In the promotional video you can see the blows, pushes, keys and even pulls of hair that occur between the members of the two teams.

However, some followers of Exatlon They were disappointed, and confrontations of this type go against all the values ​​promoted by the reality show

It may interest you:

YouTube Rewind 2019 creates discontent among Internet users (VIDEO)

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.