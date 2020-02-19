Fight fight! Contestants of the "Exatlon" are physically added (VIDEO)

Exatlon It is one of the programs with more followers in Mexico, due to the adrenaline and challenges to which the participants are subjected, and the advance of the next chapter caused great emotion among the fans.

Today's broadcast promises great emotions, since in the little video you can see how athletes face physically several timesduring the competition of Exaball.

This is going to get out of control! 😱 Tomorrow's day we will live very intense moments in a great fight. In addition, our athletes will compete in the colossal battle for an unprecedented prize. 🔵🔴 Who will win? See you at 7:30 p.m. by @AztecaUno.#EsColosal pic.twitter.com/1ZQWIhwem3 – Exatlón México (@ExatlonMx) December 5, 2019

Since the beginning of this season there has been an intense rivalry between Famous Y Contenders, which has been increasing at every moment.

In the promotional video you can see the blows, pushes, keys and even pulls of hair that occur between the members of the two teams.

However, some followers of Exatlon They were disappointed, and confrontations of this type go against all the values ​​promoted by the reality show

Bad to expose the athletes with that ball game, they just want to show and they don't care about their integrity …… – Jorge Prz (@JorGePrzRu) December 5, 2019

Are you going to get out of control? That low have fallen, dirty game that encourages hatred between teams, how much violence is seen, very bad that they come to this for gaining audience. – Sandy De Messi (@sandytaguerita) December 5, 2019

