Fight! Diego di Marco criticizes Barbara de Regil: "It's more fake than fit"

Diego di Marco doesn't stop! The tv host and author of ‘Supermanual to lose weight and get fit in 9 weeks’Attacked Barbara de Regil.

Exclusive to Tvynovelas, di Marco sent an advice to the actress who gives life to Rosario Tijeras.

Di Marco suggested preparing more to be able to advise his fans on issues fitness to his followers.

"There are millions of girls who follow her, so she must have a little more training to know what she is talking about."

Are your buttocks natural?

Di Marco confessed that he has not operated the buttocks, and that the only thing that has been done is the nose, although "not aesthetic, I have always had trouble breathing and I had three operations of turrets."

And he explained why people often believe that their rearguard is operated:

"The criticisms that are made to me today in social networks are cruel; I have always had the same, what happens is that as I train my legs very hard, my buttocks are pure muscle, and although they criticize me horrible, I like them, so I feel very good"

With information from Tvynovelas.

You may also be interested: Auch! Bárbara de Regil's husband gives tremendous spanking to the actress (VIDEO)