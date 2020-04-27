Sports

FIFA suggests five changes per game until 2021

April 27, 2020
Edie Perez
FIFA wants to allow teams to perform up to five substitutions per game until the end of 2021, to alleviate the extra workload for players that may lead to a more intense schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The international soccer entity confirmed this suggestion to the 'dpa' agency following a report by the tabloid 'Sun', which pointed to a possible index of fatigue and injuries higher than usual due to the dispute of matches without much rest between them.

Because "health comes first", additional changes would be temporarily allowed, at the discretion of the competition organizer, and a sixth substitute in overtime.

The temporary rule would apply to all competitions scheduled to start or end in 2020 and to all national team matches played until December 31, 2021.

However, a restriction would apply, since the five substitutions could be made, during the match, only in three moments of play.

