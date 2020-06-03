FIFA ruled on the footballers' tributes to Floyd when celebrating the goals: "They deserve applause"

Share it:

FIFA issued an official statement

FIFA appealed to the organizers of the different competitions currently at stake so they don't sanction players who show solidarity with George Floyd, an African American citizen who died in the United States after a policeman immobilized and suffocated him to death after placing a knee on his neck.

The body chaired by Gianni Infantino, through an official statement, declared “fully” understand the depth of feelings and concerns expressed by many footballers "in light of the circumstances" that surrounded "the tragic death" of the 40-year-old man.

“FIFA reiterates its opposition to all forms of racism and discrimination, having recently amended its own disciplinary rules with the aim of eradicating this type of behavior. FIFA also promoted numerous campaigns against racism by sending messages against this scourge during matches under its jurisdiction, ”he affirmed.

Jadon Sancho displaying a message for the death of George Floyd, during a Bunddesliga match against SC Paderborn – Reuters

“The application of the Laws of the Game approved by the IFAB (International Football Association Board) is the responsibility of the organizers of the respective competitions, who they must use common sense and take into account the context surrounding the events ”he added.

Also, to clarify any “ambiguity” in competitions FIFA, highlighted that the recent protests of some players during the matches that were played in the German Bundesliga, "They should deserve applause, in no case a penalty."

"We should all say no to any form of racism and discrimination. We must all say no to violence and all forms of violence, "he said.

Marcus Thuram knelt on the grass celebrating his goal in the Bundesliga

Last weekend, several players used some matches in the German League to show messages of solidarity with Floyd. In his honor, the French Marcus Thuram of Borussia Mönchengladbach, knelt on the field after scoring a goal and the English Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund, he asked for justice through a message on a T-shirt.

The German soccer federation announced that was going to evaluate the possibility of sanctioning the players for violating the rules that prohibit messages or images of a religious or personal political nature in the kit.

