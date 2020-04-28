FIFA medical chief bets on paralyzing football until September 1

The opinion of D'Hooghe It is too early to consider that players will come into contact with each other, at least as long as social distancing regulations exist, and that even significant levels of coronavirus testing may not be sufficient.

"The world is not ready for competitive footballI hope this can change very quickly and I sincerely hope that. Today more patience is needed, "D'Hooghe said on Sky Sports News.

(We are expanding this information)

