FIFA approves reducing the number of transfers per club

FIFA has confirmed in an official statement that will restrict the number of assignments in the future and progressively, as well as approved compensation for training players, in two decisions that will be confirmed in July 2020.

The highest football organization has decided on Thursday in Zurich that the number of transfers of players 22 years of age or older from 2020/2021 is of ocho international soccer players, being in turn eight the number of international international players that you have in your team the maximum. Something that will come down to six soccer players as of 2022/2023 and that will include the restriction of three loans between the same clubs.

In addition, FIFA has approved the creation of a fund to partially cover training compensation. The fund will be financed by an additional 1% fee that will be applied to the amounts paid for the transfers. This new system will encourage and reward the efforts of the training clubs, as payments will be paid automatically through the new FIFA Clearing House.

FIFA statement

At its meeting on Thursday, February 27 in Zurich, the FIFA Football Interest Groups Commission has taken a new step in the reform of the transfer system, with the establishment of a new training compensation mechanism and confirmation that, as of next July, limitations will apply to player transfers.

The commission, which includes representatives of clubs, leagues and players, as well as FIFA member associations, confederations and administration, has supported the creation of a fund to partially cover training compensation. The fund will be financed by an additional 1% fee that will be applied to the amounts paid for the transfers. This new system will encourage and reward the efforts of the training clubs, as payments will be paid automatically through the new FIFA Clearing House. With this system payments will be guaranteed, something that currently does not always happen.

After the approval of this new principle, a process of consultation with the stakeholders will begin to agree on the specific parameters of the categorization of clubs and the calculation of training costs before sending the proposal to the FIFA Council, at object of its entry into force in 2022.

In addition, the commission has supported new rules regarding the transfers of players to ensure that these are aimed at the sports development of young players. In accordance with the new regulations, which will be sent to the Statute Commission and the FIFA Council for approval, as of July 2020, international transfers of players whose age is equal to or greater than 22 years will be limited. First, there will be a transition period: as of the 2020/2021 season, clubs will be able to yield a maximum of eight international players and have a maximum of eight international players assigned, which will be gradually reduced to six in the 2022 season / 2023, with a maximum of three players assigned to another club and another three received among the same clubs.

At the national level, the new regulation establishes a period of three years for member federations to introduce rules relating to the transfer system that follow internationally established principles.

Likewise, as regards international matches and competitions, the commission has endorsed the principle established by the FIFA Council by which official matches of national competitions must be played in the territory of the member federation in question. The corresponding regulations will be presented to the FIFA Council.