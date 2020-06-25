FIFA announced its Marshall Plan to save football: it will allocate $ 1.5 billion to federations

Share it:

The FIFA unblocked this Thursday a fund of aid for its federations of 1,500 million dollars (1.32 million euros) in the form of grants and loans, announced its president Gianni Infantino, who has already become popular as the new "Marshal Plan", in relation to United States disbursement for Western Europe after the end of World War II.

"The FIFA unanimously approved an aid plan of 1,500 million dollars ”, declared Infantino, at the end of a meeting of the Council, specifying that eThe body will exercise "strict control over the use of funds".

The advance payment of an amount of 150 million dollars to the federations had already been announced in April. Each of the 211 member federations may receive one million dollars and a supplemental aid of $ 500,000 may be awarded to come to the aid of women's soccer. Other help will be available in the form of interest-free loans, which can reach up to 35% of each federation's income. The minimum amount of each loan will be $ 500,000 and the maximum of $ 5 million. In addition, each confederation may receive a loan of $ 4 million.

"We will exercise strict control over the use of funds, with audits, and there will be very clear repayment conditions," said Infantino. To finance these grants, FIFA will draw on its reserves, namely $ 328 million to cover direct grants and $ 556 million to finance the loans, Infantino said.

FIFA also announced that the 2023 Women's World Cup will be in Australia and New Zealand (Reuters)

“Clubs and federations are in real danger. In some parts of the world, football has not yet returned. We must come to their aid ", added. The creation of this football aid fund had been announced in March by FIFA.

At the end of April, the organization based in Zurich had announced the advance payment of 150 million dollars (138 million euros) of subsidies to its 211 federations, that is, the set of aid for the years 2019 and 2020, with the objective of facing the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the figures, the actors and the context are different, various European media compare this economic bailout announced by FIFA with the Marshall Plan. After the end of the Second World War, several European nations had been plunged into a deep crisis and that is why the United States allocated millions of dollars to those countries so that their economies reactivate again. Portugal, Norway, West Germany, Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Turkey, among other countries, benefited from that plan, key to the reconstruction of the Old Continent.

