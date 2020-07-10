FIFA and Conmebol confirmed the return date of the Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

Share it:

Alejandro Dominguez, president of Conmebol, during the Qatar 2022 Qualifying draw held in December 2019 (AFP)

While much of Europe football has already returned despite the pandemic of coronavirus, in South America work is being done to achieve this and the return is getting closer. The Conmebol has agreed with the FIFA the start date of Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which will be in October and not in September as planned.

After a meeting of the Football Council of the South American Football Confederation this Friday at its headquarters in Luque, Paraguay, it has been agreed with the entity that regulates world football that The games initially scheduled for the international window of September 2020 are postponed for a month and in addition a special date was requested for January 2022.

“Taking into account the results of the discussions held in the COVID-19 Working Group of FIFA and the confederations, The CONMEBOL Council has asked FIFA to include an international window in January 2022 in order to complete the South American qualifiers in March 2022, ″ reported FIFA on its website.

The qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup must end in March of that year (REUTERS)

Thus, the start of the heats will be postponed for a month and a long-term gap will be sought in the calendar to recover the dates of March and September, although this request will be processed at the next meeting of the FIFA Council Bureau.

Initially, the qualifying stage for the world Cup It should have started in March, but logically that start was frustrated by the COVID-19. Last June 25th, the FIFA Council had decided to postpone the qualifying window for September 2020 for AFC (Asia), CAF (Africa), Concacaf (North, Central and Caribbean America) and OFC (Oceania), but it kept it then in the areas Conmebol (South America) and UEFA (Europe).

The Conmebol works to guarantee the resumption of its activities without risk of contagion, both for the dispute of the four direct tickets for the 2022 World Cup – plus the repechage ticket – and for the realization of the Libertadores Cup and the South American, which expects to be liquidated before the end of the year, although everything is subject to how the pandemic evolves in the region.

