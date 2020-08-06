FIFA 21 vs in-game toxicity: some celebrations won't be there!

Share it:

As is now tradition, autumn will bring with it the new iteration of the Electronic Arts football franchise, destined to bring FIFA football fields to new generation consoles.

In view of the debut of FIFA 21 some of the celebrations post-network available in FIFA 20 will be absent from the new title. The reason behind this decision, he reports Eurogamer.net, would be to be found in the will of the development team of reduce community toxicity of fans.

With this goal, for now, EA's attention would have focused on two decidedly well-known celebrations. On the one hand, we find the gesture of bringing the index finger to the lips as a sign of silence, the so-called "Shhh celebration", which you can see in action directly at the opening of this news. On the other hand, the"A-OK celebration", which you can see in action in the video available at the bottom of this news.

In addition to this changes, there will be numerous FIFA 21 gameplay innovations introduced by the EA development team. Waiting to be able to take the controller in hand, we report that on the pages of Everyeye you will find a new FIFA 21 game, by our Gabriele Carollo.