FIFA 21: the Reveal Trailer shows the first gameplay scenes

As promised in recent days, after presenting the cover of FIFA 21 with Kylian Mbappè Electronic Arts publishes the FIFA 21 Reveal Trailer to illustrate the news of the next chapter of the football simulator between gameplay, content and graphics.

In addition to the presence of the already confirmed licenses of Champions League and of UEFA Europa League, in the new blockbuster by EA Sports we will find many surprises and innovations, judging by what was specified by the developers from the announcement of FIFA 21 at the EA Play Live event.

Among the new features, we mention for example the modernization of the FIFA Ultimate Team experience, the compatibility with the haptic feedback of the DualSense on PS5, the reduction of loading times on the nextgen console, the adoption of a rendering and lighting system more authentic.

In terms of gaming experience and immersion, FIFA 21 will implement a more realistic technology for player physicists, an improved system for animating the movements of athletes on the field, the introduction of more realistic behaviors in movements without the ball who will contribute to "humanize" players through actions such as placing shin guards or shouting to teammates to receive a ride. No less interesting are the surprises reserved for us by new player reactions, of the Park bench and gods fans, also thanks to pre-match videos that will further increase the experience rate and user involvement.

At this point we just have to remind you that FIFA 21 will be available from the month of October on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of FIFA 21 in Dual Entitlement, the EA service that will allow buyers of last-gen editions to download an update for free for the graphics and contents of the nextgen version.