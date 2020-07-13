FIFA 21: the PS5 DualSense features highlighted in the marketing campaign

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

What vintage would it be without a new FIFA? The EA Sports football series will also return this year, with a chapter that, after its release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch – scheduled for October 2 – will also debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The FIFA 21 marketing campaign is already beautiful that started, and although they have not yet been shown with a real gameplay video, the next-gen versions are at the center of it. EA Sports has created an entire web page to highlight all the technological advancements made possible by the new hardware, not only in FIFA 21, but also in Madden FNL 21 – little considered by us, but incredibly popular in North America.

It is interesting to note that the first technical feature highlighted is actually one that will be the preserve of only one of the two next generation consoles, PlayStation 5. We are talking about the Haptic feedback of the DualSense controller, which is described as follows: "Feel the impact of shots, passes, catches, kicks, contrasts and shots thanks to an immersive haptic controller. The new DualSense controller on PlayStation 5 with full and responsive haptic feedback makes the gaming experience more intense, allowing you to feel the rhythm of the game in your hands ". The list goes on to mention very fast loading times thanks to the SSDs, deferred lighting and rendering, reinvented player models, spatialized audio, the humanization of movements without the ball, new reactions for players, grandstand and bench.

We would like to specify that the PC version of FIFA 21, to be released on October 2 like the other current gen versions, will be based on the one for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and not on the new next-gen edition. We also remember that FIFA 21 is a Dual Entitlement game: This means that PS4 and Xbox One versions will receive the free upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X.