FIFA 21: the PC version will be different from the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From the pages of the official FIFA 21 website, Electronic Arts clarifies that the PC version of the football simulator arriving at the end of the year will not include the same contents as the nextgen editions for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Among the many points illustrated by the FIFA 21 portal FAQ, reference is made to the PC version of the next iteration of the football series EA Sports to specify that "FIFA 21 on PC will be the same version coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Over the next few weeks we will provide more information about it".

On PC, therefore, FIFA 21 will offer the same playful, graphic and content experience as the PS4 and Xbox One versions. In officially presenting FIFA 21 at the EA Play Live event, the US giant has mainly discussed the improvements that will accompany the title by describing them in a nextgen perspective, therefore we do not know if these innovations will involve only the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions or if, on the contrary , will also be reflected in the content offering of the current-gen edition.

Among these improvements that will accompany FIFA 21 on PS5 and Xbox Series, a new lighting and rendering system, a deeper definition of the players' physicists, the adoption of a controller system with haptic feedback (in reference to the DualSense version) PS5) and significantly faster loading times.