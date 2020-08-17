FIFA 21: the Microsoft Store unveils the weight on current gen consoles

Share it:

The latest update to the official FIFA 21 card on the Microsoft Store has revealed the space required for the installation of the currentgen version of the Electronic Arts football simulator.

According to the indications provided by the curators of the digital store of the Redmond house, the Xbox One version of FIFA 21 Standard Edition will require a total of 50.01 GB of hard disk space to be installed and run. The same data is also reported on the FIFA 21 Steam page but only indirectly, that is with the double card for minimum and recommended specifications that invites users to reserve 50 GB of disk space before installing the game on your PC.

As for the PS4 version of FIFA 21, at the time of writing the cards on the PlayStation Store of the Standard and Collector editions do not offer clarification on the space occupied by the game, even if, logically, it should not differ much from that of the Xbox One version.

Finally, to those who intend to uninstall FIFA 20 to make room for FIFA 21, we remind you that the current edition of the EA Sports football blockbuster occupies 49.04 GB on Xbox One, 45.78 GB on PlayStation 4 and 50 GB on PC (based on specifications shown on Origin). The small additional space required by the next chapter of the Electronic Arts sports series should therefore not cause particular problems of "digital inventory management" by fans. At this point, we just have to remind you that FIFA 21 will arrive on PC and current-gen consoles on October 9: in the meantime, we present our video with all the news of FIFA 21 from Career to Volta.