FIFA 21, the list of teams and stadiums: no Serie B and Italian national team

A few weeks after publication, expected for October 9 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, EA Sports has made official the list of teams and stadiums included in FIFA 21.

The Canadian company has pitted some numbers, specifying that in the new edition of its football game they will be included over 17,000 players, more than 700 teams coming and over 30 leagues. Of stages under license, however, there will be many 95. The lists are very long, so we prefer to focus on those relating to Italy, referring you to the official website for the consultation of all the FIFA 21 teams and all the FIFA 21 stadiums.

Serie A teams

Atalanta

Benevento

Bologna

Cagliari

Crotone *

Fiorentina

Genoa

Hellas Verona

Inter

Spice*

Lazio

Milan

Naples

Parma

Piedmont Football *

Roma FC*

Sampdoria

Sassuolo

Torino

Udinese

Rest of the world teams

Brescia

Chievo Verona

Empoli

Lecce

Sleep

* License absent. Teams with an asterisk have generic kits, logos or names, but real players.

In FIFA 21 there will be no Serie B, not even with fictitious names as happened in the past, since the championship will be exclusive to PES 2021. For the same reason, in Serie A they will not appear Juventus and AS Roma. Brescia, Monza, Chievo Verona, Empoli, Lecce and Spal will be there, but they will appear among the teams from the rest of the world. Furthermore, it has been confirmed the absence of the license of the Italian national team, so real kits and logos will be missing. The only licensed Italian stadium, however, will be San Siro, to which an arena set in Milan will be added for Volta Football (only on PS4, Xbox One and PC).

We take this opportunity to remind you that FIFA 21 will not have a demo. The game will also be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X, where it will support the free upgrade from previous generation editions.