FIFA 21: the first official Gameplay Trailer arrives on August 4th

August 3, 2020
In spite of the leak with the FIFA 21 video gameplay appeared on the net in recent days, the leaders of Electronic Arts confirm the desire to organize a digital event to officially present the first FIFA 21 Gameplay Trailer.

The debut trailer of the game experience of the next, eagerly awaited EA Sports football simulator will be available from 17:00 Italian Tuesday 4 August. Through this video, the American videogame giant will illustrate the different features and innovations that will outline the playful offer and content of the title.

The teaser image of the first official FIFA 21 gameplay video portrays the Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland: the young Norwegian star is immortalized two ingame shots taken with the graphic engine.

Among the most interesting novelties of the FIFA 21 game system, we mention the adoption of a system of more advanced rendering and lighting, one more realistic physics for players and the ball, an improved system for animating the movements of athletes, more realistic behaviors in movements without the ball and a greater "humanization" of the players through actions that will range, for example, from the shouts thrown to teammates to the simple gesture of arranging the shin guards after the race.

Finally, we would like to remind you that FIFA 21 will arrive on October 9 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, as well as on PS5 and Xbox Series X with Dual Entitlement, the service proposed by EA to guarantee buyers of the current-gen edition to download the graphic update of the corresponding nextgen version for free.

