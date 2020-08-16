FIFA 21: the evolution of the Career in the new gameplay video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After having illustrated the evolution of the gameplay of FIFA 21, Electronic Arts packs a new video to show all the news that will outline the gaming experience offered by the career of the football simulator.

In FIFA 21 career there will be room for various innovations and surprises that, in the intentions of the developers, will stratify and make this mode even more fun. Among the novelties promised by EA, we mention for example the match simulation (with the ability to control key moments such as penalty kicks or free kicks), greater control in the growth of each athlete through dynamic workouts and the complete reformulation of the system of management and planning of weekly activities.

Of particular interest, for the purposes of the simulation, will then be the adoption of aMore refined AI for opponents and adding new options for transfers, from the complex negotiations to be started to convince established players to join their cause to the equally delicate operations to be carried out to register the most promising talents from the club's nurseries.

To find out more on the subject, we invite you to read our special on what you need to know about the FIFA 21 Career, with all the considerations and judgments of Gabriele Carollo on the innovations that will contribute to erecting the content framework of the next EA Sports football simulator. First, however, we remind you that FIFA 21 will be available from October 9 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and later on PS5 and Xbox Series X.