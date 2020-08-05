FIFA 21: the evolution of passes, dribbling and collisions, gameplay trailers and images

Share it:

With the awaited publication of the first official FIFA 21 Gameplay Trailer, the developers of Electronic Arts describe all the news that will affect the game system of their football simulator arriving in October on PC and console.

The focus of this video is represented by the evolution we will witness in the steps, in the dribbling It is in the physical engine Member of the management of the collisions. In describing the playful system of FIFA 21 as the most innovative and advanced in the history of this IP, EA Sports reviews the innovations of the gameplay starting from the description of the work done in the Agile Dribbling for raise the rate of realism offered by the footwork of the athletes, with animations that will return a more precise control, a greater reactivity in the fake and one on one more fun.

Of particular interest is the part dedicated to Intelligent positioning, with the adoption of a More refined AI for footballers of their team and the opposing team: all this, according to EA, will result in more "natural" games, with players who will fit into the spaces and occupy the different positions of the field in a realistic way based on the progress of the game, your physical condition, your skill and the choices made by the coach.

This is also part of EA Sports' commitment to give life to more likely clashes, between manual head shots, more realistic contrasts and many new animations to return "less scripted" scenes to the screen. At this point we just have to leave you to the new FIFA 21 video, but first we remind you that the title will be available from October 9 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.