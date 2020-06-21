FIFA 21: release date, Standard, Champions and Ultimate editions revealed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After unveiling FIFA 21 with a video, Electronic Arts accompanies the announcement of the next football simulator with the opening of the pre-orders of the various special editions.

Based on the information pitted by the US gaming giant through the pages of Steam and the Origin store, the FIFA 21 launch will be offered in the triple edition Standard, Champions is Ultimate.

The reservation of the Standard Edition will allow fans to receive 3 rare Gold packages (1 per week for 3 weeks), a cover athlete item on loan for 5 FUT games, a player of their choice, FUT ambassador and FUT uniforms with special edition stadium items. As for the collector's editions of FIFA 21, here is the complete list of bonuses:

EA Sports FIFA 21 Champions Edition

Early access of 3 days

Up to 12 rare gold packages (1 per week for 12 weeks)

Cover athlete loaned for 5 FUT games

Local talent in career mode: a young local promise with champion potential

Player of your choice FUT Ambassador: Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT games

Special edition FUT uniforms and stadium objects

EA Sports FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition

FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY – book FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition by 14 August 2020 and receive:

Limited time bonus: a non-exchangeable FUT 21 item to keep an eye on

Early access of 3 days

Up to 24 rare gold packages (2 per week for 12 weeks)

Cover athlete loaned for 5 FUT games

Local talent in career mode: a young local promise with champion potential

Player of your choice FUT Ambassador: Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT games

Special edition FUT uniforms and stadium objects

Regardless of which edition you choose, FIFA 21 is slated for release 2nd October on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with launch expected on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X coinciding with the arrival on the market of Sony and Microsoft nextgen consoles.