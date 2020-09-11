FIFA 21 Ratings, Top 100 revealed: Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo!

As promised, EA Sports unveiled the Top 100 on FIFA 21, that is the ranking with the hundred strongest players in the game that will arrive on physical and digital shelves starting next October 9th. Let’s find out together!

This year the Canadian developers, rather than creating anticipation and suspense, have published in one fell swoop the entire ranking, freely available at this address. We know you are curious to find out who is the strongest in the game, so we tell you right away that is Leo Messi, strong with an overall of 93 (one point lower than the 94 of last year). This time the flea sits on the throne alone, since Cristiano Ronaldo lost 2 points and with a OVR of 92 you have to be satisfied with the second position. Third was the German goal machine Robert Lewandowski with 91. Below you will find the Top 20:

Leo Messi – 93 Cristiano Ronaldo – 92 Robert Lewandowski – 91 Kevin De Bruyne – 91 Neymar Jr – 91 Jan Oblak – 91 Virgil Van Dijk – 90 Kylian Mbappé – 90 Mohamed Salah – 90 Sadio Mané – 90 Marc-André Ter Stegen – 90 Alisson – 90 Sergio Ramos – 89 Manuel Neuer – 89 Sergio Aguero – 89 Karim Benzema – 89 Casemiro – 89 Thibaut Courtois – 89 Joshua Kimmich – 88 Toni Kroos – 88

The first Italian in the standings is Ciro Immobile, which thanks to a rating of 87 has reached the thirtieth position. If you are curious to discover the entire ranking, we repeat, you can go to the address above.

FIFA 21 will be released on October 9 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and, in Legacy edition, on Nintendo Switch. Later it will come also on PS5 and Xbox Series X, where thanks to the support a Dual Entitlement of Electronic Arts will enjoy the free upgrade from the previous generation consoles.