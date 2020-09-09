FIFA 21 Ratings: the reveal of the ratings of the Top 100 players soon

Share it:

The release date of FIFA 21 It gets closer and closer, so we guess you can’t wait to discover the ratings given by EA Sports developers to the best footballers in the world. We have good news: the wait is about to end!

With a short teaser trailer, EA Sports announced that at 17:00 on Thursday 10 September will kick off the reveal of the ratings. The exact modalities with which the presentation will take place have not been disclosed, but in all probability it will start from the last 10 positions of the Top 100, and then gradually increase. The short clip shared on the occasion of the announcement features four of the athletes who will certainly be included in the highest positions of the ranking, that is Kylian Mbappé del Paris Saint-Germain, Erling Håland del Borussia Dortmund, João Félix of Atletico Madrid e Trent Alexander-Arnold del Liverpool.

What will they be, in your opinion, the players with the highest rating in the game? Will the undisputed domination of Messi and Ronaldo finally be broken? The two champions, we recall, last year shared the first position with a rating of 94. Before saying goodbye, we remind you that FIFA 21 will be launched on October 9 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and, in Legacy edition, on Nintendo Switch. Later it will also arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X with lots of support for free upgrades from previous generation consoles.