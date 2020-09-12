FIFA 21 Ratings: the list with the 20 best forwards in the game

Yesterday EA Sports broke the delay and unveiled the FIFA 21 Top 100, or the ranking with the best players in the game arriving on the shelves next month.

To stand out, also this year, is Leo Messi. The Argentine flea, with an overall score of 93, got everyone behind, including Cristiano Ronaldo (92) and Robert Lewandowski (91). Now, however, we focus on a particular department, offering you the ranking with the best forwards of FIFA 21 who play in the roles ATT (ST) and AT (CF). Here it is:

FIFA 21 | Top 20 forwards

Cristiano Ronaldo, Piedmont Football (92) Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich (91) Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain (90) Sergio Aguero, Manchester City (89) Karim Benzema, Real Madrid (89 Harry Kane, Tottenham (88) Paulo Dybala, Piedmont Football (88) Ciro Immobile, Lazio (87) Luis Suarez, Barcelona (87) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal (87) Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona (87) Roberto Firmino, Liverpool (87) Jamie Vardy, Leicester City (86) Romelu Lukaku, Inter (85) Mauro Icardi, Paris Saint-Germain (85) Dries Mertens, Napoli (85) Memphis Savings, Lyon (85) Timo Werner, Chelsea (85) Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund (84) Josip Ilicic, Atalanta (84)

For complete statistics, please refer to the official FIFA 21 Ultimate Team website. First, however, we remind you that the game will be released on October 9th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and, in Legacy edition, on Nintendo Switch. Subsequently will also arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X, where thanks to the support a Dual Entitlement EA will enjoy free upgrade from previous generation consoles.