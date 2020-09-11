FIFA 21 Ratings, Lukaku is not there: the Inter bomber criticizes EA for the failure to upgrade

Despite being in the list of the 20 best strikers of FIFA 21, Romelu Lukaku has decided to express on social media all his dissatisfaction with the failure to increase the values ​​of his digital counterpart.

Despite the excellent season played with Inter, the Belgian national striker welcomed the news of theOverall of 85 on FIFA 21, identical to last year spent in Manchester United, with a message on Twitter where he explains, between the sarcastic and the polemical, come “let’s be honest, FIFA just messes up the ratings so we players start complaining and giving them more publicity … this me ** I’m not there anymore. I know what I do”.

The spearhead of the Inter attack (don’t want Lautaro Martinez) thus returns to express a criticism of the developers of football simulators after the controversy that saw Lukaku against FIFA 20 and the value of 75 as a parameter for speed, also here with a message to which, however, the developers of PES 2020 indirectly responded by reminding the public that in their title Lukaku would boast of higher values in agility and speed.

The voice of the Belgian champion, however, is also being joined by those of the Arsenal center forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, testifying to the fact that the ratings of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and the parameters of eFootball PES 2021 are a topic of debate even among the most established athletes.