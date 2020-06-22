FIFA 21, pre-orders active on Amazon: Standard, Champions and Ultimate Edition prices

Share it:

During the EA Play Live on June 19 EA Sports officially announced FIFA 21, the new episode of the series to be released on October 2 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and, in Legacy edition, also on Nintendo Switch.

Simultaneously, the American company has also unveiled the different editions of FIFA 21 which will be purchasable from the launch and officially open pre-orders on the websites of the main international retailers, including of course Amazon. Let's find out the prices of all versions of the football game:

As always, the Amazon is valid Reservation at the minimum guaranteed price: if the applied price decreases before the release or shipping date, you will pay the lowest price. We also remember that the Dual Entitlement initiative is valid on copies of FIFA 21 for PS4 and Xbox One: by purchasing them, you will be entitled to the free upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions when they are available.