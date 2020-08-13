FIFA 21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, EA confirms: no support for cross-gen gaming

Share it:

Punctual as every year, the new edition of FIFA is ready to land on the shelves, a publication expected by gamers who are passionate about football.

Autumn will witness the arrival of the new signed production IT'S AT, which our Gabriele Carollo has extensively told you about in his recent FIFA 21 trial. Also confirmed for the next generation of consoles, the sports simulator will also be available at launch on current-gen, with an expected debut on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One . As a result, the presentation of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team's co-op mode raised some questions within the community.

Directly from the Twitter pages, the team working on FIFA therefore offered some useful explanations on the nature of the cross-gen presence of the new chapter of the franchise. To offer the new details is in particular in twitter that you can view directly at the bottom of this news. Specifically, it was confirmed that it will not be supported any form of cross-play, which also excludes the possibility of collaboration between players PS4 is SS5 or Xbox One is Xbox Series X. However, it is added, PS4 and Xbox One players who move to the next gen will be able to take the progress achieved in FUT, respectively on PS5 and Xbox Series X.