FIFA 21: offers and discounts for pre-order from Unieuro

Even the Unieuro chain has FIFA 21 pre-orders open, new episode of the Electronic Arts football series coming in October (and not in September, as usual) on all consoles and obviously on PC.

From Unieuro it is possible to book FIFA 21 Standard Edition a 59.99 euros instead of 69.99 euros in PlayStation 4 and Xbox One formats, thus saving ten euros on the list price. The same price is applied to the PC version while the Legacy edition for Nintendo Switch costs 49.99 euros, the Champions Edition (PS4 and Xbox One) can instead be purchased for 89.99 euros.

FIFA 21 is one of the titles supported by Electronic Arts Dual Entitlement program, this means that by purchasing the game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One you will receive the respective Next-Gen version for PS5 / Xbox Series X free and without additional costs of any kind as soon as it is available. Unieuro adheres to the offer therefore by booking or purchasing the game on the website or in the chain stores you will be sure to get the PS5 and Xbox Series X edition at launch, for free.

