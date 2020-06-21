FIFA 21: next gen football for PS5 and Xbox Series X is presented in a video

Share it:

The EA Play Live digital stage was the backdrop for the official announcement of FIFA 21. Not being able to miss the opportunity, the EA Sports division of the US gaming giant accompanied the reveal of the football simulation with an evocative trailer.

The FIFA 21 presentation video immortalizes some of the most representative champions of the European and international football scene to paint the rich picture of contents and modalities of the title. In the intentions of its authors, FIFA 21 will take advantage of the opportunity offered by the advent of the next home consoles to offer us a more advanced graphic and gameplay system and, in doing so, respond to the requests for news made by FIFA 20 players.

Parallel to the atmosphere of the official Champions League and UEFA Europa League licenses, we should in fact witness the growth of the Career and a "modernization" of the experience of FIFA Ultimate Team. All this, and hopefully much more, awaits us for the October 2, 2020 on a list of platforms that should include PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with the versions PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X expected to be launched at the end of 2020 to coincide with the arrival of the nextgen console on the market.

So take a look at FIFA 21 presentation video and, while waiting to learn more about this project through the future insights that you will find on these pages, use the white comments board to tell us what you think about it.