FIFA 21, many career improvements: Interactive Game Simulation arrives

After releasing the FIFA 21 reveal trailer, EA Sports has begun to reel off some of the new features that will characterize the new chapter of the football series, which will also arrive on the next generation PS5 and Xbox Series X platforms. This year, the developers are seriously intent on improve Career.

Always one of the main courses of the game offer of the series, in FIFA 21 the Career Mode will see the introduction of a lot of mechanics, aimed at giving greater depth to meetings, the market and training, and to confer greater control over the growth of the team. Above all, functionality Interactive game simulation, thanks to which you can enter and exit the games at any time to influence the course of the action, or take control at key moments, including penalty kicks and punishments, to change the outcome of the match. You will have access to the match data and you will be able to make changes directly from the simulation based on the match statistics, the performance and the tiredness of the players.

EA Sports is also developing new growth system to manage the progress of the players in more detail and, for example, to turn full backs into wings or defensive midfielders into central defenders to fill an uncovered role. The new Lucidity attribute instead, it will offer further information on the team's performance, indicating the possible behavior of the players in the key moments of the match. You can increase this attribute through the new active training system, which will allow you to create group training sessions to improve the degree of finalization of the attackers or the ability of the defenders to make decisive contrasts.

The news does not end here: the new one system for managing activities will allow you to create a weekly training program for the team, while the market will be reinvigorated by new options to engage players. The negotiations will be more realistic: for example, you can ask players on loan with a right of redemption, choosing whether or not to fix in advance the price of their card to ensure new talent and respond to the exchange proposals made by the AI ​​teams in an attempt to strengthen your rose. Finally, gods are expected artificial intelligence improvements of the opponents, both in attack and in defense, aimed at improving the decision-making process during the marking, contrasting, passing and dribbling stages.

What do you think of all these news? FIFA 21 will be released on October 2nd on PS4, Xbox One, PC and in Legacy version on Nintendo Switch. Later it will also debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. FIFA 21 will be a Dual Entitlement game, this means that the PS4 and Xbox One versions will receive the free upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X.