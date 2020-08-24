FIFA 21: here’s how the free update to PS5 and Xbox Series X will work

Share it:

Electronic Arts has confirmed that too FIFA 21 will adhere to the free update functions, allowing users who purchase it on current generation consoles to unlock the version for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X at no additional cost. In this guide we will explain in detail how the process will work.

The Canadian company will inaugurate with its new football title a system similar to the Smart Delivery introduced by Microsoft, called Dual Entitlement, in Italian Double Title. This service will allow you to purchase a copy of FIFA 21 for Playstation 4 or Xbox One, and then make it for free upgrade to the corresponding new generation version once you purchase Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X. The only limit to be observed is the one that forces you to make the switch before FIFA 22 is released to be eligible for the next gen update.

Physical or digital version?

Although the procedure for obtaining the free update is completely automatic, there are a couple of details to pay close attention to, in order not to risk losing the benefits of the Dual Entitlement. In particular, it is important to know that, in case you buy the physical version of the game for the current generation, you will have to buy the version with optical reader of its next generation console: this is necessary because, in order to get the free product update and continue playing, you will be forced to insert the disc inside the new console. On the contrary, if you decide to buy the digital version of the game right away, you will have complete freedom of choice on the next gen console version to buy: standard with optical reader, or digital.

Of course, the update will only be available if you decide to upgrade from Playstation 4 to Playstation 5, or from Xbox One to Xbox Series X.

Transfer of progress

The Dual Entitlement service also incorporates a automatic transfer of saves, which works both to pass data from current consoles to next ones, and vice versa (but always only from Playstation to Playstation and from Xbox to Xbox, never from Playstation to Xbox or vice versa). You will be able to transfer all progress made in the FIFA Ultimate Team modes (keeping players, credits, items, FIFA Points, records and placings) and Volta Football. All other game modes, both online and offline (online seasons, co-op seasons, career mode, pro club, etc.), they will not benefit from any transfer of progress, which are closely related to the console on which they are saved.

Finally, one last important information on Dual Entitlement concerns the possibility of continuing to play on Playstation 4 and Xbox One even after downloading the free update on your Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X. In this case, the progress will be transferred without problems from platform to platform, and this allows you to continue jump between the two versions, for example if you find yourself switching from your console to that of a friend or family member, without ever losing game data.

To have a more complete view and find an answer to all your questions about the FIFA 21 Dual Entitlement, we refer you to the official page of the game, with a Q&A dedicated to the topic.

