FIFA 21, gameplay and surprises: the Reveal Trailer arrives on July 23!

After taking care to launch The Old Repblic on Steam Star Wars, the leaders of Electronic Arts set the publication date of the FIFA 21 Reveal Trailer for Thursday 23 July, the new EA Sports calibrated football simulator arriving at the end of the year on PC and console .

The appointment for the "first contact" with the gameplay and the new content of FIFA 21 has been set by the American gaming giant for the 17:00 Italian 23 July, curiously at the same time as the pre-show for the Xbox Series X event should begin.

The link reported by Electronic Arts for the FIFA 21 premiere however, it refers to the official EA Sports FIFA YouTube channel, consequently we tend to exclude that it may be a presentation focused exclusively on the nextgen version of FIFA 21 which, remember, will be free for buyers of the PS4 and Xbox One versions thanks to EA's Dual Entitlement program.

Logically, the Reveal Trailer will therefore show the very first gameplay scenes of EA's new blockbuster after the presentation of FIFA 21 at the EA Play Live event. Always in a purely theoretical line, the video that we will admire at 17:00 on 23 July should provide indications on the form Ultimate Team, on the news that will characterize the Career and on the interventions made by the developers to make even more immersive the gaming experience, especially based on the arrival of FIFA 21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X later this year.