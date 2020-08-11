FIFA 21 FUT: here is the official trailer of Ultimate Team

Share it:

Electronic Arts publishes the official trailer of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The video illustrates the news that will accompany this important mode of the EA Sports football simulator.

After opening a window on the innovations that will characterize the playful and content experience of the title through an important evolution of the gameplay of FIFA 21, the American videogame giant focuses on the surprises reserved for us with the Ultimate Team mode.

The first of these surprises will consist in the introduction of one of the functions most requested by fans in recent years, namely the possibility of playing FIFA 21 FUT in a cooperative. Fans will be able to access it through a convenient menu on the main screen: in the company of a friend you will have the opportunity to try your hand at Squad Battle, Division Rivals and the inevitable friendlies. To this, we will also add the FUT Stadium (a sort of virtual arena where you can customize your gaming experience) and a general overhaul of the card meta with gods dynamic updates in statistics of individual athletes based on the performances recorded during the season.

What do you think of the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team gameplay innovations outlined in this video? Before leaving you to the comments, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will also find a special signed by Gabriele Carollo with all the news of FIFA 21 FUT between cooperatives and stadiums.