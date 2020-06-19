FIFA 21 for PS5 and Xbox Series X to a new level, here are all the news

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Try the new level, this is the slogan chosen by Electronic Arts to promote FIFA 21 (and Madden NFL 21) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The EA Sports football game will arrive in October with exclusive features for the next-gen editions.

Lighting and rendering

New authentic environments, made possible by a new deferred lighting system, create ultra realistic football experiences and faithfully rendered players, improving the game in every part of the stadium.

Bodies reinvented

Next-gen technology creates a deeper definition of the players' physique, while dynamic lighting accentuates details such as faces, hair and uniforms to bring athletes to a new level of realism.

Haptic controller

The new DualSense controller on PlayStation 5 with full and responsive haptic feedback makes the gaming experience more intense, allowing you to feel the rhythm of the game in your hands.

Loading times

Faster loading times allow you to get into the game faster than ever. Never lose focus, with the stadium environments being loaded with unprecedented speed, making you get into the game instantly.

Weather

Watch drops of water crash on benches, water soups and cold winter snow pile up on the field in an incredible new level of detail. Weather conditions also affect athletes' clothes to agree with environmental variables.

Live the game

The new reactions of the players, the bench and the fans convey all the passion of a last minute victory. Pre-match footage provides an unprecedented immersive audio-visual experience that lets you experience the sounds and images of a real match.

Player movements

Madden's game engine for animations takes into account the actual statistics of the athletes to create smooth movements during acceleration, running and changes of direction.

Humanization of movements

From the arrangement of the shin guards to the 89th minute to the cries for a passage in the end zone, the humanization of the players unlocks the most realistic behaviors ever seen in a sports video game

Electronic Arts has also published a series of images in 4K, remember that the pre-orders of FIFA 21 are also open in Italy, the game will be available from October 9, 2020 on PC (also on Steam), PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, later on this year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. By purchasing the PS4 and Xbox One versions you will receive the free update to the PS5 and Xbox Series X editions.