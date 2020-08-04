FIFA 21: EA confirms the exclusive agreement with Inter and Milan

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As suggested by Konami with the announcement of the absence of Inter and Milan from eFootball PES 2021, the Milanese clubs confirm that they have entered into an exclusive agreement with EA to bring the two FIFA 21 teams.

The new multi-year partnership signed by the nerazzurri and the rossoneri will allow Inter and Milan to become Global Partner of the division EA Sports by Electronic Arts. To celebrate the agreement, the two Milanese companies have published on the social networks of FIFA 21 images starring the players of Inter and Milan and the digital transposition of the San Siro stadium.

The curators of the two clubs' official Twitter profiles have also released two videos that trace their history and show some gameplay scenes drawn from the next, eagerly awaited EA football simulator.

Before leaving you to the images and videos that sanction theexclusivity of Inter and Milan in FIFA 21, we remind you that for the afternoon of tomorrow, Tuesday 4 August, the first official FIFA 21 Gameplay Trailer is scheduled to be published. The launch of the last football iteration by EA Sports, however, is expected for October 9 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with later arrival on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in Dual Entitlement, the system that will allow buyers of the current-gen version of free download the graphic and content updating of the correspondent nextgen edition.