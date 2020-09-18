FIFA 21 demo release: when it comes out and which teams will be there

What happened to the FIFA 21 demo? Don’t worry, the trial version will arrive, only slightly later than in previous years, after all, the new soccer game EA Sports will also be released in October and not at the end of September as usual.

FIFA 21 is expected on 9 October on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, later by the end of the year also on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X: by purchasing FIFA 21 for current generation consoles before the release of FIFA 22, you will receive a free upgrade to the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series versions X / S.

FIFA 21 demo release date

Initially it was thought of a possible publication of the demo scheduled for September 15th but since this date is now past we can obviously exclude this hypothesis. In all likelihood the FIFA 21 demo will be released between 22 and 29 September, it is difficult to establish a precise date but on various social profiles of the FIFA communities there is insistence on 22 or 25 September. The trial version should weigh around 7/10 GB, but what will the contents be?

FIFA 21 teams, stadiums and modes demo

Also in this case we can only advance hypotheses, since EA Sports has not communicated anything about the contents of the FIFA 21 demo. Presumably among the club teams there is a good chance to find Real Madrid, PSG, Milan, Inter, Liverpool e Manchester City, with the two Milanese teams now totally dismissed after the end of the partnership agreements with eFootball PES.

As for the stadiums, there are those who hypothesize the presence of the Santiago Bernabeu and the San Siro stadium in Milan. Finally, for the modes we expect to be able to play one free game in friendly mode and maybe the chance to play a Champions League match.

FIFA 21 download demo

As in previous years, the FIFA 21 demo will be made available on the same day for everyone on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, there seem to be no demos for Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X and Series S.