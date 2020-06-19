FIFA 21: book it from GameStop and save, new offers and all promotions

Share it:

GameStopZing has opened the pre-orders of the just announced FIFA 21, a new sports game by Electronic Arts arriving on October 9 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, later on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

From GameStop it is possible to book the Standard, Champions and Ultimate editions, obviously with the possibility of saving by bringing back your used one.

FIFA 21 Standard

Up to 3 rare gold packages in FUT 21 (1 per week for 3 weeks)

1 loan FUT cover athlete item (for 5 FUT games)

1 player of your choice on loan FUT ambassador (1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT games)

Special edition uniforms and stadium objects

FIFA 21 Champions Edition

3-day early access (from 6 October)

Up to 12 rare gold packages in FUT 21 (1 per week for 12 weeks)

1 loaner FUT cover athlete item (5 FUT games)

Local talent in career mode (a young local promise with champion potential)

1 player of your choice on loan FUT ambassador (1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT games)

Special edition uniforms and stadium objects

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition

Bonuses obtainable by booking this edition by August 14th

Object To keep an eye on FUT 21 not exchangeable

3-day early access (from 6 October)

Local talent in career mode (a young local promise with champion potential)

Up to 24 rare gold packages in FUT 21 (2 per week for 12 weeks)

1 loan FUT cover athlete item (for 5 FUT games)

1 player of your choice on loan FUT ambassador (1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT games)

Special edition FUT uniforms and stadium objects

These instead the bonuses by booking the Ultimate Edition after August 14th

3-day early access (play from 6 October)

Local talent in career mode (a young local promise with champion potential)

Up to 24 rare gold packages in FUT 21 (2 per week for 12 weeks)

1 FUT cover athlete object on loan for 5 games

1 player of your choice on loan FUT ambassador (1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT games)

Special edition uniforms and stadium objects

FIFA 21 price and pre-order

Note the saving possibilities offered by GameStop: the Standard Edition for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can be booked for only 9.98 euros bringing two valid games for the promotion (check the validity on the GameStop website) while the Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch can be booked with 50% discount by bringing back a PS4 / Xbox One and Switch game valid for the promo. On the Champions and Ultimate editions it is possible save well 30 euros bringing back a used game valid for the promotion.

FIFA 21 will be available from October 9, 2020 on PC and current generation consoles, later on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. By pre-ordering the Champions and Ultimate editions it will be possible to start playing three days in advance, from October 6th. By purchasing FIFA 21 for PS4 and Xbox One it will be possible to obtain the PS5 or Xbox Series X version for free at launch, therefore no fear for the future, by buying FIFA 21 in October you will be sure to be able to play EA Sports virtual football also on consoles new generation.