FIFA 21 and the evolution of gameplay: all the news on video!

With the nextgen now at the gates and the increasingly fierce competition of Konami with Pro Evolution Soccer, Electronic Arts promises to significantly evolve the playful experience and the contents of its football series: in this video we then try to summarize all the gameplay news of FIFA 21.

As emerged in the first FIFA 21 Gameplay Trailer proposed to us by EA Sports, the developers of the title did not limit themselves to a "simple" modernization of the graphics but intervened on the fundamentals of the content system to improve it in all its aspects.

The approach adopted by Electronic Arts involved the profound revision of the system steps, mechanics related to collision management through the physical engine and gods dribbling, producing in a rich series of innovations designed to meet the needs of long-time fans and new users.

From Agile Dribbling to the innovations promised by the adoption of a more refined AI for Intelligent positioning, the work carried out by EA does not upset what has been proposed by the past chapters but promises to elevate its playful experience while waiting for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and their enormous potential, to contribute with the next chapters to sanction that "generational passage "asked loudly by fans. In the meantime, we remind you that FIFA 21 will be released on October 9 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One: on the pages of Everyeye.it you will also find our preview of the gameplay of FIFA 21 by Gabriele Carollo.