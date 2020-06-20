FIFA 21 and all other EA games for PC will also arrive on Steam

Share it:

A clear message came during the EA Play 2020 event: all new Electronic Arts games for PC will also arrive on Steam, including FIFA 21 and Star Wars Squadrons, the two main titles of the upcoming Christmas season.

Valve's digital store has seen the arrival of in recent weeks an avalanche of Electronic Arts games, including Titanfall 2, Dead Space 3, A Way Out, The Sims 4, Need for Speed ​​Most Wanted, Battlefield 1, Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4, Battlefield V, Battlefield Hardline, Mass Effect 3, Mass Effect Andromeda, Star Wars Battlefront and Star Wars Battlefront II, just to name a few.

This is not an isolated case but of a real change of course for the American publisher, who from now on will publish all its new releases also on PC since launch. This means that the Windows editions of FIFA, Madden and all the other games of the company will no longer be available exclusively on Origin but will also embrace the most widespread digital distribution platform in the world in the PC Gaming sector. This summer the EA Access service will also arrive on Steam, a launch date has not been provided, however.