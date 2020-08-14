FIFA 21, all the news on video: from Career to Vault!

Share it:

The famous Electronic Arts football simulation franchise is ready to return to the gaming market again this year: what news will it bring with it?

The month of August was the occasion chosen by the software house to present many of the details that will distinguish FIFA 21. EA communication focused in particular on the characteristics of the new mode Career and the return of street football, already a great protagonist in FIFA 20. On the latter front, our Gabriele Carollo has recently been able to tell you all his impressions in a rich trial of the Volta Mode of FIFA 21.

To take stock and introduce yourselves all the news coming to FIFA 21, Everyeye editorial team has packed a video entirely dedicated to the football title.

This year FIFA 21 will arrive on the videogame market in both current and next gen format. The supported platforms therefore include both PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Obviously, the PC version is also added to these. In closing, we remind you that EA has already confirmed that FIFA 21 will not support the cross gen game.