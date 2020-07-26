FIFA 21: a gameplay video showing a match between Liverpool and Manchester City

Share it:

In these days EA Sports has illustrated the main gameplay novelties of FIFA 21, ranging from Smart Positioning to Easy Dribbling: on paper they are all very interesting, but the FIFA 21 reveal trailer, by its very nature, has failed to provide us an idea of ​​their real functioning.

The real effectiveness of these new mechanics can only be tested well with a direct test, but also a video of a real game session would not be bad … FIFA 21 video gameplay emerged online in these hours, clearly disseminated without the consent of EA Sports. To upload it was the YouTube channel Sawer_fut, but to play this demo is another person, whose nickname appears in superimposition. In all likelihood, this is one of the users invited by the development team to try the game in advance, but the material clearly ended up on the net ahead of schedule. The movie may be short-lived, so we recommend that you watch it immediately.

The first part of the video shows us the new game menus and the team selection screen, but space is soon left game played between Liverpool and Manchester City. You can find it at the beginning of the news (unfortunately the resolution leaves something to be desired), but before leaving you to the vision we remind you that FIFA 21 will be released on October 9 on PS4, Xbox One and PC in the Standard, Champions and Ultimate editions, and on Nintendo Switch in Legacy edition. It will also debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later. Thanks to EA Sports Dual Entitlement program, PS4 and Xbox One versions will receive the free upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X.