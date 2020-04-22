Entertainment

FIFA 20 will hold the TOTSSF to vote for the best players of the year

April 22, 2020
Lisa Durant
All sports lovers know that the current situation with the coronavirus has greatly complicated competition. However, we are seeing how electronic entertainment is being a great source of fun at a sporting and competitive level. From famous players who have organized charity events, to entire competitions that are choosing to "solve" the season with video games.

But … what will happen to certain events of soccer games that are highly dependent on real sport? In the case of FIFA 20 and the Team of the Season event, which serves to choose the best player of the year in real life, this will also be held, despite the coronavirus. It has just been announced by Electronic Arts and below you have all the details about it.

To begin, it is important to comment that the voting will begin this month, within a few days. This is what they have communicated from EA Sports: "While football and the world at large are in unprecedented times, Team of the Season So Far is the opportunity to celebrate the best players in each league so far this season. That's why TOTS is going to Go ahead by bringing us the highest rated items and cards as expected each year around this time. At least, that surely makes the wait more bearable until soccer returns. ".

In addition, EA Sports has also promised that when the national leagues return to their normal course, the game will return to its normal system of recording the best performances and achievements of the games that are played in the competition. Both regarding Team of the Week and regarding Man of The Match. You can see an official tweet with more information below.

Tweet that, as you can see, confirms that this vote of the TOTS by the community will be available from next Friday, April 24 at 6 pm in the United Kingdom. That is, one hour less for our country (peninsular time). You have more information as well as the voting rules in the message link itself.

