FIFA 20 will also be the venue for the Premier League this year

Last month we experienced a historic tournament in the history of Spanish football, having almost all the clubs in the first division playing a match in FIFA 20 after the cancellation of all parties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soon the British first division will live the same now that a tournament has been announced to replace the also canceled Premier League, the so-called ePremier League Invitational that will be played in FIFA 20 by some of the players of the most powerful teams in the country.

Players to take command of their teams include Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Lys Mousset (Sheffield United) and Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

The event is officially organized by the Premier League (in the case of Spain it was a charity tournament organized by Ibai Llanos, but supported by almost all the teams in the country with their respective representatives).

The semifinals and finals of the tournament will even air on Sky Sports. Obviously, all matches can be viewed online on the official Twitch and YouTube channels. You have the schedules here.

This is not the only FIFA 20 competition in which elite European soccer players participate, as recently the Stay and Play cup was held, in which Vinicius Jr, João Félix and Manu Vallejo participated, among many other referents of the king of sport.