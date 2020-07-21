FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: new free package for Twitch Prime subscribers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The collaboration between EA Sports and Twitch continues, which have made available a new free package for all players of FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC subscribed to the Prime service, which we remember to also be included in Amazon Prime.

All subscribers can now redeem the Twitch Prime # 6 package, which includes a player to choose from four with OVR 83 or higher, and five rare gold player items. To redeem the pack you just have to go to this address, log in with your account registered with Prime, click on the icon of the corresponding package and then click on "Redeem Now". Keep in mind that the link between Twitch and EA Sports accounts that you use to play FIFA 20, which you can optionally make from the same page by clicking on "Link game account". You will also be happy to know that you are still in time to redeem the previous offer, the Twitch Prime # 5 Package, which includes the same selection of items. Don't miss this opportunity!

We remind you that you still have a few days to get the players of the Team of the Week 41, which among others includes Caputo, Fazio and Vidal. Wednesday at 19:00 will be replaced by the new one!