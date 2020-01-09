FIFA 20 TOTW: the Team of the Week 17 with Immobile, Sirigu and Criscito

Share it:

EA Sports has released the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team of the Week 17, which includes the best international footballers of the past seven days.

The flag of Serie A is heavily represented at this high lap: the eleven holder includes Sbreeder Sirugu of Turin, which celebrated its hundredth presence with the goalless net garnet shirt, Ciro Immobile Lazio, who with the brace trimmed at Brescia rose to 19 goals in 18 days, Domenico Criscito Genoa, who scored a goal and a solid performance against Sassuolo, e Papu Gomez Atalanta, which opened the dances in the goleada against Parma. Following the full squad:

FIFA 20 Ultimate Team of the Week 17

Eleven Holder

Salvatore Sirigu (GK) – 86

Raphael Varane (CB) – 87

Jesus Corona (RB) – 84

Domenico Criscito (CB) – 82

Alejandro Gomez (CAM) – 87

Nicolas Pepe (RM) – 85

James Maddison (CM) – 84

Gerard Deulofeu (LM) – 83

Jack Grealish (LW) – 84

Ciro Immobile (ST) – 89

Gabriel Jesus (ST) – 82

Substitutes and reservations

Odisseas Vlachodimas (GK) – 83

Mouchtar Diakhaby (CB) – 81

Mark Noble (CDM) – 81

Marko Livaja (CAM) – 81

Ricardo Horta (LW) – 82

Enes Unal (ST) – 81

Nicky Maynard (ST) – 81

Paul Farman (GK) – 72

Uros Racic (CM) – 79

Tyrese Campbell (RM) – 75

Nahki Wells (ST) – 78

Matt Godden (ST) – 75

The Team of Week 17 is available from now in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. The players' in-form cards will remain available in the packages for a limited period. We take this opportunity to inform you that starting now and for a limited period Defenders and goalkeeper are available in the packages of the FIFA 20 Team of The Year: Robertson (94), De Ligt (96), Van Dijk (99), Alexander-Arnold (95) and Alisson (97).