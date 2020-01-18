FIFA 20 TOTW 18 with Kun Agüero and more now available

Share it:

The TOTW 18 from FUT 20 It is now available; so, one more week, EA Sports presents a new TOTW from FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, this time, with players as prominent as Kun Aguero, Mahrez Y Handanovic, among others. This has been shared by the sports division of Electronic Arts through its usual channels, this time, with a Team of the Week with improved statistics for the most outstanding players of the last day, with an eleven holder full of cracks along with other substitutes and reservations, up to a total of 23 selected.

FUT 20 Week 18 Team

So, and from today January 15 at 7:00 p.m. in peninsular hours and until next Wednesday, we can get the new letters from TOTW 18 from FUT 20, only for a limited time until the arrival of the next round of soccer players. Together with the eleven headline we find alternates and reservations such as Dubravka, Glik, Kamara or Diego Castro, among others.

Below we offer you the complete list of players, both the starting team of the TOTW 18 (Team of the Week) from FIFA FUT 20 as substitute players and reservations.

Titular team

GK: Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan) | 89

CB: Nicolas Nkoulou (Torino) | 86

LB: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) | 86

CB: Michael Keane (Everton) | 83

CAM: Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) | 87

LM: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) | 85

CAM: Sebastian Giovinco (Al Hilal) | 84

CM: Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese) | 82

RW: Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) | 88

ST: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) | 85

ST: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) | 91

Substitutes

GK: Martin Dubravka (Newcastle United) | 85

CB: Kamil Glik (Monaco) | 83

ST: Danny Ings (Southampton) | 81

CDM: Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) | 81

ST: Youssef El Arabi (Olympiakos) | 84

LF: Diego Castro (Perth Glory) | 81

ST: Gaetan Charbonnier (Stade Brestois) | 81

Bookings

LB: Alex Centelles (FC Famalicao) | 74

CAM: Cedric Amissi (Al-Taawoun) | 76

ST: Adrian Grbic (Clermont Foot) | 76

ST; Kyle Vassell (Rotherham United) | 75

ST: Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates) | 72

Source | EA Sports