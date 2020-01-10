Technology

FIFA 20 TOTW 17 with Varane, Immobile and Gabriel Jesus now available

January 10, 2020
Ryan Sanders
2 Min Read
The TOTW 17 from FUT 20 It is now available; so, one more week, EA Sports presents a new TOTW from FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, this time, with players as prominent as Varane, Immobile, Gabriel Jesus, Gomez or Sirigu, among others. This has been shared by the sports division of Electronic Arts through its usual channels, this time, with a Team of the Week with improved statistics for the most outstanding players of the last day, with an eleven starter full of cracks along with other substitutes and reservations, up to a total of 23 selected.

Team of the Week 17 of FUT 20

So, and from today January 8 at 7:00 p.m. Peninsular hours and until next Wednesday, we can get the new letters of the TOTW 17 from FUT 20, only for a limited time until the arrival of the next round of soccer players. Together with the eleven headline we find alternates and reservations such as Vlachodimos, Ricardo Horta, Noble or Livaja, among others.

Below we offer you the complete list of players, both the starting team of the TOTW 17 (Team of the Week) from FIFA FUT 20 as substitute players and reservations.

Titular team

  • GK | Sirigu | 86
  • CB | Varane | 87
  • RB | Crown | 84
  • CB | Criscito | 82
  • CAM | Gomez | 87
  • RM | Pepe | 85
  • CM | Maddison | 84
  • LM | Deulofeu | 83
  • LW | Grealish | 84
  • ST | Immobile | 89
  • ST | Gabriel Jesus | 84

Substitutes

  • GK | Vlachodimos | 83
  • CB | Diakhaby | 81
  • CDM | Noble | 81
  • CAM | Livaja | 81
  • LW | Ricardo Horta | 82
  • ST | Ünal | 81
  • ST | Maynard | 81

Bookings

  • GK | Farman | 72
  • CM | Racic | 79
  • RM | Campbell | 75
  • ST | Wells | 78
  • ST | Godden | 75

Source | EA Sports

